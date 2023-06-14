SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The best of the best Wednesday night as Holyoke and Springfield’s students gathered for their basketball leagues’ all-star games.

It’s where local leaders and members of law enforcement joined in on the fun, to inspire youth. Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative and three local C-3 neighborhoods came together at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

The night of basketball brought 4 separate games to 3rd-grade to high school students. This Springfield Citywide C-3 Shoot Hoops League first started 12 years ago to help kids’ character development. The program has come a long way to keep bringing positive reinforcement to at-risk youth.

“If we can create long-lasting memories like playing in the all-star game at the Basketball Hall of Fame, their probably never going to forget that,” expressed Hampden County Sheriff Department Unit Director, Eddie Caisse. “So that could be one thing to help them think that somebody cares about me and I’m going to make good choices.”

Aside from the games, Sportsmanship awards were given to one player in each division.