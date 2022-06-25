SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s not too early to start getting out the vote for the statewide election this fall.

The Pioneer Valley Project, a community political activist organization recruited some young people for a basketball game at Samuel Bolden Park in Springfield’s Upper Hill Neighborhood.

The Pioneer Valley Project was encouraging more people to cast their ballots months from now. They called this competition “Ballin’ For the Ballot” at Bolden Park.

Jeffrey Gregory, Pioneer Valley Project Event Coordinator, told 22News, “Well ‘Ballin’ for the Ballot’ is to reach out to a segment of the population and try to explain the importance of voting.”

The community competition pitted the voters versus the non-voters, so to speak. The Pioneer Valley Project gets across the message that the voters have greater power than those who sit out the upcoming election.