Basketball fans fill Court Square in Springfield for Hall of Fame 2019 inductees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hall of Fame Enshrinement took place at Symphony Hall Friday night, bringing out plenty of spectators hoping to spot their favorite athletes.

Sixers star Bobby Jones and Celtics champion turned NBA head coach Paul Westphal were some of the night’s inductees.

All gathering at Symphony Hall in downtown Springfield for the ceremony. Basketball fans flocked to Court Square, hoping to spot some of their favorite players.

“Stephan Curry, Zion Williams, Lebron James. Those top lead basketball players. I really hope to see them,” Vashon Mcneil told 22News.

Events surrounding the Hall of Fame induction will continue throughout the weekend.