Basketball games canceled after on-court fight between Springfield, Holyoke players

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An on-court fight involving players and spectators took place during a Holyoke High School and Springfield Central JV boys basketball game Thursday night at Holyoke High.

22News received video from a student who attended Thursday night’s game. Due to the fight, the remainder of the JV game and the varsity game that was scheduled to follow were canceled.

One Holyoke High Student told 22News that this isn’t the first time there has been tension between teams from Springfield Central and Holyoke High.

“They kind of have a rivalry against each other, they’ve fought during games and there is always more police around,” said Holyoke High School senior Evan Varley.

22News spoke with a woman with grandkids in the Holyoke school system who said she was disappointed to see violence in high school sports.

“Games should be a happy occasion where the parents and children get a positive feeling. Instead, the game was suspended and you want the kids to feel like they can go to a good place and have a safe game and not be shut down due to violence,” said Barbara Williamson of Holyoke.

In response to the incident Holyoke Public Schools said any recent graduates or family members identified in the video as taking part in the disturbance will lose the privilege of attending any future Holyoke High School events.

Principal Stephen Mahoney told 22News any Holyoke High School students who took part in the incident will face necessary consequences from the student handbook.

Executive Principal Stephen Mahoney’s letter to parents and staff:

Dear students, families, and friends,

Last night we were forced to cancel the varsity boys basketball game against Central High School because of an on-court fight between players during the junior varsity game that ultimately involved spectators. As a result of the quick actions of school staff, coaches and the Holyoke Police Department, the incident was ended with no serious injury. Nonetheless, the behavior of those student-athletes involved in the on-court altercation, and of the fans and families who violated our expectations for sportsmanship and respect, was incredibly discouraging for both schools and both communities.

Because our commitment to safety is more important than anything else, we made the decision to cancel the varsity game, a clear and undeserved disappointment for the players and coaches who have worked hard to be their best and to represent our school with class, dignity, and honor.

In response to this incident, we are taking a series of follow-up steps.

Event management and logistics will be reviewed and revised, especially, but not exclusively, fan seating.

Those individuals identified in the video as participating in the incident will lose the privilege of attending future HHS events, be they current students, recent graduates, or family members.

HHS students identified as violating school rules regarding fighting and/or disruptive behavior will face consequences per our student handbook.

Last night’s events were not a reflection of our values as a school community. It is our mission to build self-confidence, self-esteem, pride, and respect for self and others through participation in an athletics community that celebrates each student as an individual. We expect our students and our families to commit to promoting sportsmanship, hard work, fair play, fun, the development of team concepts, winning as well as losing with dignity, and other valuable lifelong lessons.



Please do not hesitate to contact me if you have any further questions or concerns.



Best,

Dr. Stephen Mahoney