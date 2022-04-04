SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thirteen basketball icons will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield this September. The Class of 2022 was announced Saturday during the 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four game in New Orleans.

This year’s class includes the following players, referees, coaches and committee members:

Manu Ginobili – Two-time NBA All-Star and four-time NBA champion

Tim Hardaway – Five-time NBA All-Star and 2000 Olympic Gold Medalist

Bob Huggins – Two-time NCAA National Coach of the Year

George Karl – NBA’s sixth-winningest coach of all-time

Hugh Evans – Longtime NBA referee of more than 1,900 regular-season games

Lindsay Whalen – Three-time WNBA Champion, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist

Swin Cash – Four-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist

Marianne Stanley – NCAA national champion and WNBA Coach of the Year

Lou Hudson – Veterans Committee

Larry Costello – Contributor Committee

Del Harris – Contributor Committee

Theresa Shank-Grentz – Women’s Veterans Committee

Radivoj Korac – International Committee

“Year after year, we are constantly reminded of the extraordinary and transcendent efforts of the remarkable men and women who have impacted the game of basketball from a global perspective,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. “The Class of 2022 is ripe with individuals who have had a significant historical impact on the game we love. We congratulate and thank them for everything they’ve done to better the sport and look forward to honoring them during Enshrinement this fall.”

The Class of 2022 will be enshrined into Springfield’s Hall of Fame on September 9 and September 10.