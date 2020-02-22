1  of  2
Breaking News
Hartford Police arrest 6 in Super 8 motel shooting death over stolen sunglasses Inmates who committed crimes in Springfield area among 16 indicted for prison attack

Basketball Hall of Fame announces new foreign showcase

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame announced a new foreign showcase of America’s top college basketball talent Friday.

Four teams will compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase in December.

The University of Michigan, Kentucky, Marist, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County will travel to the OH-2 arena for the doubleheader.

Tickets go on sale this coming Thursday. The Hall of Fame President and CEO said they are proud to celebrate the game on a global scale.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 11:00 p.m.

Trending Stories