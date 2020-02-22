Basketball Hall of Fame announces new foreign showcase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame announced a new foreign showcase of America’s top college basketball talent Friday.

Four teams will compete in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase in December.

The University of Michigan, Kentucky, Marist, and the University of Maryland-Baltimore County will travel to the OH-2 arena for the doubleheader.

Tickets go on sale this coming Thursday. The Hall of Fame President and CEO said they are proud to celebrate the game on a global scale.

