SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is celebrating National Library Week from April 23 through April 29.

The museum will be giving away a limited number of copies of Jack “The Shot” Foley: a Legend for All Time and From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV on a first-come, first-served basis during the week, according to a news release sent to 22News from The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The books will be free with a museum ticket and will be limited to one book per household, while the supplies last. National Library Week is held every year to recognize the important role that libraries, librarians and staff members have in the community.

Jack “The Shot” Foley: A Legend for All Time is written by Mark Epstein and tells the story of Jack Foley, who is a Worcester, Mass. legend that played collegiately at nearby Holy Cross and played in the NBA from 1962 to 1963 with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

From Saturday Night to Sunday Night: My Forty Years of Laughter, Tears, and Touchdowns in TV, is TV executive Dick Ebersol’s memoir about his work on Saturday Night Live, Sunday Night Football, the Olympics, and NBA, as well as other projects.