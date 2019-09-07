Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2019 to be officially inducted Friday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is celebrating the final day of enshrinement weekend, as the 2019 Hall of Fame class will be officially inducted at the Enshrinement ceremony Friday night.

This is one of the biggest nights for the Hall of Fame and the entire basketball community. Friday night, basketball legends from every era will arrive in Springfield to celebrate the 12 new inductees.

This year’s class ranges from players and coaches to contributors of the game.

The Class of 2019 includes eight-time NBA all-defensive first team member Bobby Jones, five-time NBA All-star Sydney Moncrief, and former Boston Celtic and NBA Champion Paul Westphal.

Basketball legends such as Larry Bird, Bill Russell, and Julius Erving will be presenting at the induction.

The 12 new inductees will take their place with other basketball greats at Symphony Hall at 7 p.m.