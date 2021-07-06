Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Enshrinement Weekend announced

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s Enshrinement weekend will return to Springfield this September.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has scheduled the Class of 2021 enshrinement for September 11. The day will begin with the VIP Reception at the Hall of Fame, followed by the Red Carpet Show at the MassMutual Center and then the Enshrinement also at the MassMutual Center.

This year’s Class of 2021 includes:

Ninth-winningest coach in NBA history Rick Adelman

Two-time NBA champion and 11-time NBA All-Star Chris Bosh

NBA Finals MVP and 10-time NBA All-Star Paul Pierce

The first Black NBA head coach Bill Russell

Four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion Ben Wallace

Five-time NBA All-Star and NBA Rookie of the Year Chris Webber

Two-time NCAA national champion Villanova coach Jay Wright

Seven-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Yolanda Griffith

Seven-time WNBA All-Star and three-time WNBA Most Valuable Player Lauren Jackson

Tickets for the year’s enshrinement are available on the Hall of Fame’s website. An Awards Gala will also be held the day before, Friday, September 10, at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.