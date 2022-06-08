SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – NCAA Division I college basketball is making its way back to Springfield.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that four NCAA Division 1 college basketball teams will play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

The University of Massachusetts will take on the University of North Texas, and Bryant University will play against Liberty University.

Coach Frank Martin of the University of Massachusetts expressed his eager anticipation for the event. “I’m so excited to partner with the Hall of Fame in Springfield to play North Texas,” said Martin. “Grant McCasland has built a tremendous program for winning and it will be great to compete against such a quality opponent in our backyard.”

The MassMutual Center and the Hall of Fame have not hosted games since 2015. John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame, said he was “thrilled” to see NCAA Division 1 Basketball return to the MassMutual Center. “The Basketball Hall of Fame Classic has been a great event for the entire City of Springfield and we are looking forward to December with four amazing basketball teams participating in this classic event.”

The Basketball Hall of Fame Classic is one event in the Hall of Fame’s series of collegiate events. Ticket information, game times and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.