Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement postponed until 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame is postponing its enshrinement ceremony amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

ESPN is reporting that the chairman of the Board of the Governors for the Hall of Fame says the enshrinement ceremonies for the class of 2020 will be moved to spring of 2021.

The ceremony is expected to be one of the most star-studded lineups ever, that includes Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnet, and the late Kobe Bryant.

The enshrinement was originally set for August with an alternate date in October. But, Hall officials felt neither date was feasible.

It is now set for spring of 2021.