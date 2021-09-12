Basketball Hall of Fame holds free rock concert, benefits local foundations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A first for the Basketball of Fame in Springfield, people relaxing in lawn chairs in the parking lot to the beat of a rock concert.

The event taking place during enshrinement weekend. The concert also served as an opportunity for the Timmy Strong Foundation to receive donations on behalf of Tim Allen, East Longmeadow’s Birchland Park Middle School Principal. He is recovering from a massive heart attack last month.

“He’s been my best friend, he’s my brother. After he had his heart attack, we felt we had to do something right away trying to get some support, whatever the needs might be,” Nick Fornier said,

Contributions not only helping the family during Allen’s recovery but also furthering the goals of KEV’S Foundation, supporting CPR training and the placement of AED’s throughout the Pioneer Valley.