SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday, the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrining Sy Becker to his own class, for his many decades of work as a local reporter.
The message board downtown reads, “Rest in Peace Sy Becker, a true hall of fame reporter.”
