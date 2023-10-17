SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll and State Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler will be at the Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday for the MassMakes Innovation Challenge as part of STEM Week.

STEM Week is an annual event every October, to boost the interest, awareness, and ability of all students to see themselves in STEM opportunities. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Tuesday’s event will include hundreds of high school students participating in an engineering design challenge, a tech titan challenge, and a Q and A session with industry experts. The MassMakes Innovation Challenge is organized by the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at MassTech, according to Mass.gov.

The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.