Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield to reopen after multi-million dollar makeover

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield is scheduled to reopen Tuesday after getting a multi-million dollar makeover.

Newly renovated Basketball Hall of Fame to reopen July 8th

The hall of fame has put a plan in place to still highlight their virtual exhibits while still following health guidelines and keeping visitors safe. The hall has implemented more interactive displays that highlight players and coaches, pictures, highlight reels, and other information.

Stylus devices will be handed out to guests for touch screen exhibits and hand sanitizer stations will also be available. Complimentary disposable face masks will also be provided for all guests.

The Hall has been closed to the public since ‪February 3‬ for renovations. It was expected to reopen in March, but the pandemic forced the facility to delay its reopening.

MAP: Basketball Hall of Fame