Basketball Hall of Fame launches commemorative coin collection

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame launched their first commemorative coin series Thursday morning.

The Hall of Fame partnered with the U.S. Mint to produce a series of gold, silver and clad coins.

United State Mint Director David Ryder was in attendance for Thursday’s launch along with Hall of Fame President & CEO John Doleva and Congressman Richard Neal. A small amount will be able to be purchased at the Hall of Fame but the majority of purchases will be made online.

“This is a way to reward coin collectors and engage new collectors to think about basketball and how young people might want to get into the coin collecting world with a Basketball Hall of Fame coin,” said Doleva.

The Basketball Hall of Fame is scheduled to open to the public on July 1st.

