SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The NCAA has selected Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker as its next president, succeeding Mark Emmert.

Baker’s second term ends in January and he will take over as president of the NCAA in March, a pretty busy time college hoops. While many assume the museum in Springfield is all about the NBA, the Basketball Hall of Fame showcases the history and impact of college, high school and international basketball as well.

Every single year, the Basketball Hall of fame works with the NCAA to put on an invitational that just last week included UMass, Tennessee, and Maryland. While Baker has not worked in sports in any capacity, Basketball Hall of Fame President John Doleva says it seems like a beneficial hire as it’s someone from the area.

“He’s from Massachusetts, he’s been to the Hall of Fame, he was a basketball player. He has a good context for the impact of the Hall of Fame in Springfield and in a broader scale, so I think it’s a really good choice and it’ll be a good thing for the Hall of Fame,” said Doleva.

The Hall of Fame told 22News that while they don’t plan on looking for direct help from Baker or the NCAA, they hope to continue and grow their relationship.

Doleva also said there is a plan for UMass Hoops to play a blue chip basketball program in Springfield next year.