Basketball Hall of Fame names 10 watch list candidates for 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the watch list members for the 2021 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned many accolades that include three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American.

The annual honor in its seventh year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball. New to the award this season is Fan Voting which will be presented in each of the three rounds.

By late-February, the watch list of 10 players for the 2021 Kareen Abdul-Jabber-Center will be narrowed down to 5. In April, the winner will be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the selection committee.

Candidates of the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Awards: