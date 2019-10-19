Basketball Hall of Fame names 20 watch list candidates for 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the watch list members for the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a three-time NCAA Champion who earned many accolades that include three-time Final Four Most Outstanding Player, three-time National College Player of the Year and three-time Consensus First-Team All-American.

The annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top centers in men’s college basketball. New to the award this season is Fan Voting which will be presented in each of the three rounds.

By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Kareen Abdul-Jabber-Center will be narrowed down to 10. In March, only five are scheduled to be presented to Mr. Abdul-Jabbar and the selection committee.

The winner will be presented at The College Basketball Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

Candidates of the 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Awards:

Basketball Hall of Fame Names Twenty Centers to Watch List for 2020 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. #KareemAward📰: bit.ly/2pxyZKK📸: Via Getty Images Posted by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday, October 18, 2019

Fan Voting is open now until January 17.