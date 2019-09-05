Basketball Hall of Fame preparing for enshrinement ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies begin Thursday and the Hall of Fame has been busy preparing.

The Hall of Fame is undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation but they have been planning around the enshrinement since the project began.

Starting Thursday there are a number of activities that will be happening at the Hall of Fame as well as all over the city.

Despite the construction on the Hall of Fame, all of the activities will run as planned.

The museum is undergoing a $25,000,000 renovation that includes the reconstruction of the roof as well as changing the look of the outside and inside 45,000 square feet of gallery space is being added.

Enshrinement weekend is the biggest event for the Hall of Fame and this year they are welcoming 12 new inductees.

President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame John Doleva told 22News about meeting the new inductees.

“A wonderful class, a class based on defense and just wonderful people. I’m always so surprised when I meet this hall of famers just wonderful all of them are and how humbled they are to be recognized here in Springfield,” said Doleva.

The outside of the Hall of Fame will be completed and re-lit with new LED lights in October.

The last phase of the renovations to the inside will conclude in June 2020.