Basketball Hall of Fame set to reopen next week with restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame will reopen July 8 and has several restrictions in place so guests can feel safe while still enjoying their experience.

According to their website the following restriction have been put in place:

Hourly sanitizing of all major touchpoints including handrails, doorknobs, countertops, bathroom faucets, elevator buttons, and other highly touched surfaces

Dedicated “Clean Team” to focus exclusively on sanitation and cleanliness

Complimentary disposable face masks for all guests

New hand sanitizer stations spread prominently throughout the museum

Electrostatic disinfectant air mist backpack system

Professional after hours sanitation and disinfectant services

Increased maintenance staff to work alongside the “Clean Team”

Hands free soap and paper towel dispensers being installed in all restrooms

New HEPA floor cleaning equipment for all carpeted surfaces

Plexiglass barriers at the box office

Complimentary stylus device to use on all touch screen applications throughout the museum

New laundry facility on site for cleaning and disinfecting sanitation materials daily

Minimizing theater capacity with marked seats to facilitate social distancing guidelines

Sanitation of all theater seats after each showing

Designated foot traffic patterns to facilitate social distancing

Way finding signage to eliminate congestion and cross patterns of traffic

Social distancing reminders spread throughout museum

All museum staff will be equipped with PPE, disinfectant and a microfiber cleaning cloth

Additional museum staff to continuously disinfect high traffic exhibits

Sanitizing of every basketball following guest use

Touchless ticket scanners to eliminate excess handling of your admission ticket

Timed entry and capacity restriction for museum admittance

Our doors in Springfield will reopen July 8th. We can’t wait to show off the all new Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. 🏀 pic.twitter.com/CnSrI2hEmg — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) July 3, 2020

Visitors will also notice more than $20 million worth of renovations. Renovations that include a lot of touch screen and interactive displays that include pictures and highlight reels of players and coaches, creating a more engaging and hands-on experience but due to the COVID-19 pandemic these displays will have to remain hands off and instead, people are encourage to use a stylus that will be provided to each visitor.