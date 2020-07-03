Basketball Hall of Fame set to reopen next week with restrictions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame will reopen July 8 and has several restrictions in place so guests can feel safe while still enjoying their experience.
According to their website the following restriction have been put in place:
- Hourly sanitizing of all major touchpoints including handrails, doorknobs, countertops, bathroom faucets, elevator buttons, and other highly touched surfaces
- Dedicated “Clean Team” to focus exclusively on sanitation and cleanliness
- Complimentary disposable face masks for all guests
- New hand sanitizer stations spread prominently throughout the museum
- Electrostatic disinfectant air mist backpack system
- Professional after hours sanitation and disinfectant services
- Increased maintenance staff to work alongside the “Clean Team”
- Hands free soap and paper towel dispensers being installed in all restrooms
- New HEPA floor cleaning equipment for all carpeted surfaces
- Plexiglass barriers at the box office
- Complimentary stylus device to use on all touch screen applications throughout the museum
- New laundry facility on site for cleaning and disinfecting sanitation materials daily
- Minimizing theater capacity with marked seats to facilitate social distancing guidelines
- Sanitation of all theater seats after each showing
- Designated foot traffic patterns to facilitate social distancing
- Way finding signage to eliminate congestion and cross patterns of traffic
- Social distancing reminders spread throughout museum
- All museum staff will be equipped with PPE, disinfectant and a microfiber cleaning cloth
- Additional museum staff to continuously disinfect high traffic exhibits
- Sanitizing of every basketball following guest use
- Touchless ticket scanners to eliminate excess handling of your admission ticket
- Timed entry and capacity restriction for museum admittance
Visitors will also notice more than $20 million worth of renovations. Renovations that include a lot of touch screen and interactive displays that include pictures and highlight reels of players and coaches, creating a more engaging and hands-on experience but due to the COVID-19 pandemic these displays will have to remain hands off and instead, people are encourage to use a stylus that will be provided to each visitor.