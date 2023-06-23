WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The highly anticipated basketball tournament, ‘Hooplandia’ has officially kicked off, and tonight featured a special appearance from a local basketball legend.

Naismith Hall-of-Famer and western Massachusetts native, Rebecca Lobo, greeted basketball fans at Hooplandia Friday evening. Lobo spoke at the tournament’s opening ceremony, and after she signed autographs for fans.

Lobo spoke with 22News about how special this moment is for her, “I came to the fairgrounds as a kid. It’s exciting that they are starting this here and its really a gift to this area that this is here this weekend.”

Lobo won a gold medal as the youngest member of Team USA in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. Following the Olympics, she joined the then newly-formed WNBA, and played for five seasons with the New York Liberty.