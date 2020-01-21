Basketball Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement weekend to begin August 28

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Basketball Hall of Fame has announced new details about this year’s Enshrinement weekend for the highly anticipated Class of 2020.

Enshrinement weekend will begin at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut on Friday, August 28, with the newly formatted Tip-Off Celebration and Awards Gala.

The Class of 2020, and more than 50 returning Hall of Famers, will then travel to Springfield for events taking place at the newly renovated Hall of Fame and Springfield Symphony Hall.

The second day of events in Springfield will include a special community-focused celebration day with a reduced admission rate for the Hall of Fame, VIP appearances, contests, and entertainment.