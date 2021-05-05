Basketball hoops put up by community in Springfield’s Adams Park removed for safety reasons

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The basketball hoops that were put up in Adams Park have now been removed following safety concerns.

On April 22nd, a community group put some hoops and backboards up at Adams Park without the permission of the city. However, the city had to take them down again.

According to Mayor Domenic Sarno, the backboards got broken while they were being put up, making them a danger to players. He told 22News this large crack in the backboard could cause it to shatter all over kids playing.

Community activists have been fighting to get the hoops back up and Sarno said they will be re-installed all over the city by the end of the month.

“Basketball was ranked as a very high-contact sport. Body to body, no shirt on, sweat, perspiration. So we did this purely on public health,” said Sarno.

The process will begin the week of May 17th and should be completed by Saturday, May 22.

Community activist Jynai McDonald issued a statement saying, “Folks had no intention of doing anything negative. I appreciate those who saw the need of the community and attempted to solve the problem the best way they knew how.”