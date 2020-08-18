Basketball hoops restored at Holyoke city parks

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pickup games are now being played again on certain city basketball courts throughout Holyoke.

In March, like a number of other communities, the city of Holyoke took down basketball hoops to abide by coronavirus safety guidelines. The Holyoke Parks and Recreation Department has again put up just one basketball hoop at Ely Park, Roberts Field outdoor courts, and Avery Field.

“We were trying to discourage large groups of people from playing basketball at the same time,” Teresa Shepard, director of the city’s parks department told 22News. “We thought maybe if we did just a half-court we would maybe limit the number of people but I don’t think that’s worked out as well as we’ve planned.”

The Parks and Recreation Department has a meeting on August 26 to re-evaluate the safety of the basketball hoops.

This comes after Holyoke was upgraded to a high risk community from a moderate risk one.