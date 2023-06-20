SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Legendary national champion, Olympic Gold Medalist, and Naismith Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo will be making a guest appearance at Hooplandia this weekend.

Hooplandia, presented by Dunkin’, is the Northeast’s Ultimate 3×3 Basketball Tournament and Festival, making its debut this weekend, according to a news release sent to 22News from the Eastern States Exposition.

Hooplandia is hosted by the Eastern States Exposition (ESE), West Springfield, and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Games will take place on outside and inside courts at ESE with select championship games held at the Hall of Fame.

Lobo was born in Hartford, Connecticut, and went to Southwick High School, where she excelled on the court and held a Massachusetts record for over 18 years for the most points scored in her high school career, which was 2,740 points. She was recruited by over 100 schools and chose to attend the University of Connecticut (UConn).

At UConn, Lobo led the Huskies to an undefeated 35-0 season and in 1995 to the UConn women’s first National Championship during her senior year. She was also awarded the Naismith College Player of the Year Award, the Associated Press Player of the Year Award, as well as the USBWA Award, and the Wade Trophy, both for the best NCAA Women’s basketball player during her senior year. Lobo was the first player in the Big East Conference ever to earn first-team all-American honors for both basketball and academics.

Lobo won a gold medal and was the youngest member of Team USA in the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. She chose to join the newly-formed WNBA, which had its inaugural season in 1997, and Lobo was assigned to the New York Liberty where she played for five seasons. In 1999, Lobo was selected to the WNBA’s first all-star team, and she finished her career with the Connecticut Sun before retiring in 2003.

Lobo is now an ESPN basketball analyst and a successful motivational speaker, speaking at events across the country. She was inducted into the WNBA Hall of Fame in 2010 and then the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

In 2001, Rebecca and her mother, RuthAnn, created the “RuthAnn and Rebecca Lobo Scholarship in Allied Health” at UConn, which encourages diversity in health professions. She and her mom also wrote a book called The Home Team, which discusses RuthAnn’s battle with breast cancer. She is married to Sports Illustrated columnist Steve Rushin and has four children.

Lobo will appear between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Friday, provide remarks for Hooplandia’s Opening Ceremony at 4:00 p.m., and will sign autographs for fans in attendance. Friday is a free community Hooptacular with skills competitions, community courts, the Jersey Jam contest, music, hands-on activities, and more. Tournament play takes place Saturday and Sunday.