SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Professional basketball hopefuls from all over America came to Springfield this weekend to capture the attention of teams recruiting for the American Basketball Association.

The American Basketball Associated played host to these would-be stars of tomorrow at the Springfield Boys & Girls Club gym on Carew Street.

“Today is our try outs. We picked two days, we had it yesterday, today’s the final day. Showcasing what they can do on the court, every aspect, every element of the game,” said Charles Edwards of the American Basketball Association.

ABA recruiters kept their eyes wide open for signs that these young people possessed the qualities that would make them assets for any of the eleven teams competing in the American Basketball Association.