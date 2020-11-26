Basketball recruit from Springfield gives back to his community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A five-star basketball recruit from Springfield is giving back to his community for Thanksgiving.

Basketball player Milan Harrison of Springfield was joined by family and friends who volunteered to distribute turkeys to people in need Wednesday.

Rivera’s Gym in Springfield partnered with Harrison to help give out the turkeys and other essential items.

Harrison, who will be playing professionally overseas following the COVID-19 pandemic, said he wants to find ways to support and give back to the Springfield community.

“I just want people to know that it’s always important to give back to your city and to never forget where you came from. If good opportunities happen they can give back to their city,” Harrison told 22News.

Harrison says he hopes he can inspire the youth of Springfield to always follow their dreams.