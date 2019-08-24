Bathroom exhaust fan fire safely put out in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department confirms a bathroom exhaust fan fire was safely put out in Springfield Saturday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News around 7:43 a.m., firefighters were called to the area of Westbrook Drive for a bathroom exhaust fan fire that was put out upon their arrival.

Captain Tetreault said firefighters checked for fire extension and found none.

No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad has determined the cause to be a mechanical malfunction.

