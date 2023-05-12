SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Just one more day until the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast kicks off in downtown Springfield and local leaders are working around the clock to get everything in order for the massive pancake party.

The focus Friday was creating the massive amount of pancake batter necessary to create all those flapjacks. Members of Mercy Medical Center’s culinary staff up to their elbows in 500 gallons of batter. They learned that mixing it by hand leads to a fluffier pancake than an electric mixer.

“This is great, you know. You don’t really realize how many people are involved in this. Most people just go down to the breakfast, and have their pancakes and their bacon and they think that’s it. There’s a lot that goes into this, a lot of people dedicating their time and it’s a honor to be here today,” said Springfield Police Provisional Deputy Chief Lawrence Akers.

All that batter will be cooked into countless pancakes when the breakfast officially kicks off Saturday morning, it runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood is serving as the events honorary chair.