HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The competition is heating up over at the Volleyball Hall of Fame in Holyoke for the Battle of the Badges.

Friday was the welcome reception ahead of Saturday’s tournament. Volleyball Tournament is back for the seventh year featuring members of the New York City Fire Department going head to head with teams of emergency personnel from Holyoke, Springfield, and greater New England.

All proceeds will go towards the American Red Cross.