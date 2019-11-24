Battle of the Badges Hockey Game benefits family of fallen Worcester firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Battle of the Badges Hockey Game between Springfield police and firefighters has turned into a memorial for the Worcester firefighter who died saving lives during a fire earlier this month.

Fans watching Saturday afternoon’s police versus firefighters hockey game at the MassMutual Center, answered the call to donate to the family left behind by the death of Worcester Fire Department Lt. Jason Menard.

One Westfield resident donated to the fund by helping fill the boot.

“It was such a terrible, terrible story, you know especially trying to save a child,” Les Pooler told 22News. “He helped a fellow firefighter escape and then the next day or that day after his shift, he was suppose to leave for Florida for a Disney vacation….it just breaks your breaks your heart.”

A portion of the Springfield Thunderbird’s 50-50 raffle at Saturday night’s game will also go to the memorial fund.

A memorial fire department salute to Lt. Menard greeted fans as they made their way into the MassMutual Center.