SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All the rain we’ve been getting creates the perfect environment for mosquitoes.

Many of us will continue to see some new neighbors in any areas of standing water around our homes. Mosquitos are aquatic insects that thrive in hot, damp environments, and females begin biting once they reach the adult stage.

Local Entomologist, Natasha Wright, gave advice on managing the rising mosquito presence, “Only about a tablespoon of water can breed mosquitos, so you can always get a pesticide treatment to your home, adult mosquitos are going to be landing in areas that are shady like underneath vegetation, on the sides of leaves, or underneath your deck. You can get applications there, we call that adulticide where you’re actually targeting the adult stage.”

If you have to be out at prime mosquito time, dawn or dusk, you’re also encouraged to wear long sleeves and use either a skin or clothing insect repellent. West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitos here in Massachusetts just a couple weeks ago.