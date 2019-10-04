Bay Path holds 7th annual Cybersecurity Summit

LONGMEADOW, Mass (WWLP) – Bay Path University held its 7th annual Cybersecurity Summit Friday morning.

The summit provided ways to avoid and best protect yourself against cyber threats and cybercrimes. Cyber threats are attempts to damage or disrupt a computer system or network and when an attack takes place, it can cause serious damage to your personal information.

In a news release sent to 22News, the event featured Captain Stephanie Helm, the director of the MassCyberCenter discussing the need for more strictly regulated and enforced cybersecurity measures and Kim Casci-Palangio, the program manager for the Cybercrime Support Network discussing the network and how citizens can report and find resources for cybercrimes.

There was a networking breakfast at 7:30 a.m. before the summit started at 8:00 a.m. at the Blake Student Commons at Bay Path University.