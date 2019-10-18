Bay Path hosts forum to celebrate women leaders in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Dozens gathered at the Springfield Museums Friday morning for a forum celebrating women leaders of the past, present, and future.

The event was hosted by Bay Path University and was attended by local women leaders of the community and students.

Authors and Freedom Riders spoke at Friday’s event. Bay Path President Dr. Carol Leary told 22News what she wanted younger students to learn from today’s forum.

“They have the opportunity just like the women we are going to hear from today who haven’t had it easy but they persevered and they understood that the power to lead is from within.” -Bay Path University President Dr. Carol Leary

The event also announced the beginning of the Women’s History Walking Tour at the museum which is an exhibit highlighting women leaders from western Massachusetts.