Bay Path University celebrates 124th commencement

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday Bay Path University held their 124th Commencement online.

Credit Bay Path University

President Sandra Doran addressed the graduates, applauding each of them for their commitment to pursuing their passions.

Finally, in all you do, practice courage. The great Greek philosopher Aristotle called courage the first virtue because it makes all of the other human virtues possible. Courage calls upon us to find and nurture our authentic self, and in turn, courage helps us to deal with fear and uncertainty. As a student at Bay Path, you have already been learning and practicing courage by assuming leadership roles, breaking out of your comfort zone with new experiences, and raising your voice to address difficult issues. To be a leader is to intentionally lift up others around you. When one of us succeeds, we all succeed. Be yourself, always believe in the power of community. Bay Path University President Sandra J. Doran J.D.

The ceremony began at noon with Associate Professor of Psychology Mark Benander serving as Marshal of the Academic Procession. That was followed by a rendition of the National Anthem, performed by students in the graduating class.