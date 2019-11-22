1  of  2
Breaking News
Man with ties to Greater Springfield area among State Police Most Wanted list Man killed in crash on Route 116 in South Hadley

Bay Path University celebrates different cultures at ‘Cultural Extravaganza’

Hampden County

by: Duncan Maclean

Posted: / Updated:

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University celebrated its vast cultural representation on campus Thursday night with its Cultural Extravaganza.

The Women of Culture club teamed up with a number of student culture organizations to put on the celebration.

The event included a global fashion show, live performances including K-pop and Bollywood dance, and international cuisine from local restaurants.

Baypath University Senior Tenzin Tsepal told 22News, “It’s a place for us to really see ourselves and to celebrate who we are, which we don’t necessarily get to showcase all the time in a very academic space.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories