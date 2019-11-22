Bay Path University celebrates different cultures at ‘Cultural Extravaganza’

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University celebrated its vast cultural representation on campus Thursday night with its Cultural Extravaganza.

The Women of Culture club teamed up with a number of student culture organizations to put on the celebration.

The event included a global fashion show, live performances including K-pop and Bollywood dance, and international cuisine from local restaurants.

Baypath University Senior Tenzin Tsepal told 22News, “It’s a place for us to really see ourselves and to celebrate who we are, which we don’t necessarily get to showcase all the time in a very academic space.”