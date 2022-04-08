SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a year-long celebration, Bay Path University is recognizing its 125th year of career-focused learning.

Founded in 1897, Bay Path has continuously provided a higher level of education for both men and women.

Friday, celebrations included the inauguration of the sixth president, Sandra J. Doran.

“We’re going to continue to partner with our community members, were going to continue to be a strong university with a passion and focus on our students, our faculty, our staff as we look to a brighter future for us all.” Sandra J. Doran of Bay Path University

The celebrations will continue throughout the evening with the university’s 125th Celebration Ball. The ball is a black-tie event that supports scholarships and services for Bay Path students.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to Bay Path University’s incoming president, Sandra Doran. I want to thank President Doran for holding her inauguration events here in our beautiful City of Springfield at the historic and iconic Symphony Hall and MassMutual Center. I have had the pleasure of meeting with President Doran in advance of her inauguration ceremony and celebration and my administration is looking forward to working with her and her dedicated team for the betterment of our residents.”