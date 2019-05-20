Bay Path University holds 122nd commencement ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More local students are officially able to call themselves graduates Sunday night.

Bay Path University held its 122nd Annual Commencement ceremony Sunday afternoon.

One Bay Path graduate told 22News Bay Path was her top choice because of all of the amazing programs it has to offer.

“They’re really good with support and they’re always there for you. so it’s an honor to be able to graduate from a school like that,” said Jhakiema Hendrickson.

The commencement was held at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

