SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of young women Friday filled the MassMutual Center conference hall enjoying the comradery and inspiration at the 25th annual Bay Path University women’s leadership conference.

Sidetracked for two years because of the pandemic, these upwardly mobile women in business and education were anxious to resume the takeaways they’ve experienced in the past.

Stephanie O’Leary from Bay Path University Class of 2005 told 22News, “It’s such a wonderful day of empowerment and learning… and meeting such great speakers and members of the community!”

The many women 22News spoke with at the day long leadership conference used the term “energizing” to describe the impact of this historic Springfield gathering.