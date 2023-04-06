LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University hosted their 26th Annual Women’s Leadership conference Thursday.

This year’s theme was ‘Ignite’, inspiring guests to embrace taking action while moving into the next phase of their professional and personal lives. Speakers including ‘Good Morning America’ co-host, Robin Roberts.

Bay Path’s President, Carol A. Leary telling 22News why a conference like this is so important, “We want to build a network, we want to build a community of women leaders, of allies to women…and our students are career focused. Yes, they are working towards that journey to be successful in their careers. In order to do that, we know we need to see a community we can be a part of, so that was the genesis.”

Since its inception, the Women’s Leadership conference has connected more than 25,000 women with motivational speakers, empowering them to take control and become leaders.