LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The COVID-19 Pandemic had many people rethinking their careers. On Thursday night in Longmeadow, a discussion took place for entrepreneurs wanting to optimize their talents.

Bay Path University hosted that discussion for its 15th Innovative Thinking & Entrepreneurship Lecture. This lecture in particular was called: ‘The Science of Dream Teams: How Talent Optimization Drives Engagement, Productivity and Happiness.’

Topics discussed included ‘The Great Resignation,’ as well how to build a collaborative, productive, and happy workplace. 22News spoke with one of the lecturers at the event.

“Unfortunately with three and a half percent unemployment, people are just hiring whoever shows up at the front door. But the cost of getting the wrong hire, the cost of building a team with the wrong people in it, it’s truly tragic for business,” said Mike Zani, the CEO of Predictive Index.

Also in the lecture was insight on how to build great teams in the work place, align them to your strategy, and achieve your work goals.