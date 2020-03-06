Bay Path University partners with MHA for mental health session

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University held an information session on mental health and wellness.

Thursday night’s session focused on how to ask and give help around mental health. The free event was sponsored by Mental Health Association of Springfield.

Topics discussed included “Ask, Support, and Recommend,” an approach geared towards individuals who want to be able to reach out and support but aren’t trained counselors.

“Tonight is really a wonderful opportunity for us to talk about mental health and emotional wellness,” Kimberley Lee, vice president of MHA told 22News.

“Try to coordinate and identify resources like best life within the community to help people manage how they’re feeling emotionally.”

The Mental Health Association helps people live their best life by providing access to therapies for emotional health and wellness.

Services offered include substance use recovery, developmental disabilities and acquired brain injury.