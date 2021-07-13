Bay Path University receives nearly $3M in federal grants

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University has been awarded a pair of federal grants to support healthcare programs.

Congressman Richard Neal will be on campus at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday to announce the awards.

The Physician Assistant Studies graduate program will receive $1.5 million over the next five years through a grant from the Primary Care Training and Enhancement – PA Program (PCTE-PA). Also, the graduate program in Clinical Mental Health Counseling will receive $1,432,781 over the next four years, which is funded from the American Rescue Plan.

