Bay Path University students observe Ash Wednesday

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, the six-week period leading up to Easter.

Lent is a season of prayer, penance, and fasting in preparation for the Easter season. Many churches around western Massachusetts held services to recognize the day. Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church offered “ashes to go” for students at Baypath University in Longmeadow.

Director Charlotte Laforest told 22News, “We take the palm ashes and mix them with holy oil which has been blessed by a bishop, it’s called Chrism, and then we mark people’s foreheads and say ‘remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.”

Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church serves the community of Longmeadow, although they also have members from all around western Massachusetts and northern Connecticut.