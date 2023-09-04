LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University welcomed students back for the school year, and starting the week with a panel discussion for students.

Bay Path University kicked off the week with a panel on breaking through imposter syndrome.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Imposter syndrome is often described as self-doubt of intellect, skills, or accomplishments among high-achieving individuals. The panel speakers say it feels like you’re not good enough and don’t have what it takes to succeed.

So Bay Path University held this panel to confront imposter syndrome, which they say is a common experience for first generation college students.

Dean of Students, Dinah Moore, tells 22News, “My advice is that, know that your life is not the biggest straight line, expect that so when things happen and may go sideways, it was all in the plan.”

To get through imposter feelings, school officials say students should focus on their strengths and success and not just brush them off.

And they say some other ways, are to share your feelings with people you trust whether its friends, family or a mentor.