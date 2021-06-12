Bay Path University to commemorate Juneteenth with a virtual celebration

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Bay Path University announced its Juneteenth celebration to acknowledge and celebrate the history and significance of the oldest remembrance acknowledging the end of slavery in the United States.

Bay Path’s virtual Juneteenth celebration is scheduled for Friday, June 18th, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m and it is a free event open to the public but registration is still required.

The June 18th event will consist of a virtual art gallery and a moderated panel discussion on the history of Juneteenth.

Panelists include Dr. Amilcar Shabazz, Professor of History & Africana Studies at the UMass Amherst, Dr. Gwen Jordan Chair of the Undergraduate Justice and Legal Studies Department at Bay Path University, and Janell Smith, rising Bay Path junior and President of the Bay Path Black Student Union.

The event will feature a combined academic and professional background that blends both the past and the present, this discussion will present both historical aspects of Juneteenth and present-day issues still faced by the Black community.

“While it’s important we celebrate historically significant and impactful events, it’s also important that we continue to educate ourselves on how that history plays into current-day reality,” shared Elizabeth Cardona, Bay Path University’s Executive Director of Multicultural Affairs and International Student Life.

This festive virtual event will offer a conversation on the significance of this holiday and aims to create awareness and solidarity with the Black community.

For more information and to register visit baypath.edu/juneteenth.