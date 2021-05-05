Bay Path University will host open house event virtually on May 24

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University will be holding a virtual Spring Open House, offering over 25 graduate programs and allowing prospective students to learn more about specific programs.

The virtual Spring Open House is from May 24 to May 27, with each graduate program scheduled for a specified date and time.

Bay Path University is offering over 50 master and doctoral programs. Program sessions include Applied Data Science, Cybersecurity Management, Creative Nonfiction Writing, Learning, Design, & Technology and Doctor of Health Science, amongst others. All sessions are free to attend, and prospective students are welcome to register for as many program sessions as they wish.

Each session will offer a program overview and information on the admissions process, how to finance a graduate degree, and time to interact with Bay Path faculty, program directors, and admissions counselors.

For more information or to register, please visit: www.baypath.edu/gograd.