LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University is hosting a “REunited” weekend welcoming guests to campus on Saturday.
Bay Path is having its 125th anniversary, and in celebration of that, the University is welcoming alumni for a reunion. During the event, there will be a Family and Friends Day, a special Open House for prospective students and their families.
These events will be on the Longmeadow campus of Bay Path University on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Games, campus tours, and student performances will also be at the event.
Some of the highlights of the day will be as follows:
- 1:00 PM: Alumni Luncheon and Award Ceremony
- 1:45 PM: Ribbon cutting for the launch of the new Food Pantry on campus. The Bay Path Food Pantry is a satellite of Springfield’s Open Pantry and will help the University address the food insecurity of students, faculty, and staff. President Doran of Bay Path University; leadership representatives from the Springfield Open Pantry; and people from the Bay Path community will be in attendance.
- 2:00 PM: Pumpkin Painting with family, friends, and students.