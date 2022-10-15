LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Bay Path University is hosting a “REunited” weekend welcoming guests to campus on Saturday.

Bay Path is having its 125th anniversary, and in celebration of that, the University is welcoming alumni for a reunion. During the event, there will be a Family and Friends Day, a special Open House for prospective students and their families.

These events will be on the Longmeadow campus of Bay Path University on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Games, campus tours, and student performances will also be at the event.

Some of the highlights of the day will be as follows: