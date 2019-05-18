Bay Path’s special rose dedication ceremony honors adult graduates

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Women’s College at Bay Path University held a special rose dedication ceremony in Longmeadow Saturday afternoon for their adult graduates.

Dozens of women shared their stories and spoke about the hardships they’ve had to overcome to get their degree.

Each woman received a rose which they dedicated to a person who has helped them achieve their dream. 22News spoke with one graduating senior who won an award for writing an essay about her experience at Bay Path.

“We had to write an essay about how that transition happened. I just poured my heart into it. Being a single mother and being a part of the program and just really going out there and trying something new and it worked for me.”Octavia Gaines recalled.

Bay Path University’s 122nd commencement ceremony was held Sunday afternoon at the MassMutual Center in Springfield.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.